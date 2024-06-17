As the Nahobino, you get a say in which Demons live and which die in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

You’ll run into many side quests as you journey through each Ward of the Overworld in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. Some ask that you side with one Demon or another, and some ask that you collect Mandrake Roots. In completing them, you’re changing these Demons’ lives forever, for the better or worse.

In a Wish for a Fish, you run into a Nekomata who’d like a fish for dinner. Do her wishes justify sacrificing an arguably adorable King Frost in the process? Well, the choice is up to you. In this guide, I’ll tell you how to start and complete A Wish for a Fish in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

How to start A Wish for a Fish in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

A whim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the A Wish for a Fish side quest quest from Nekomata. This feline Demon can be found near the Container Yard Leyline Fountain in Shinagawa Ward. Nekomata only appears after you’ve defeated Loup-garou, so make sure to take him down first.

How to complete A Wish for a Fish in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

I’m sorry, your majesty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete A Wish for a Fish in SMT V Vengeance, find the frozen Warehouse, negotiate or defeat the Frost King Demon, and report back to Nekomata.

Warehouse location

Head towards the warehouse where the fish is located. This is close to where you initially encountered the Muu Shuwuu at the Shinagawa Pier. Look for an open warehouse to the left of the Muu Shuwuu and jump past the containers blocking your view. Here’s King Frost.

How to beat King Frost

Inside the warehouse, you’ll meet King Frost, who won’t hand over the fish without a fight. To beat King Frost in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, take advantage of his Fire and Dark weaknesses and inherit Ice-resistant attributes through Essence Fusion. Bring a party of strong Dark Demons, like Leanan Sidhe, and you’ll get through this battle without much trouble.

Should you kill or spare King Frost in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

Let him be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating King Frost, you face a moral decision with two possible outcomes:

Kill King Frost: This is the Chaos-aligned choice. You assert your dominance over this (adorable) creature and get the fish for Nekomata.

This is the Chaos-aligned choice. You assert your dominance over this (adorable) creature and get the fish for Nekomata. Spare King Frost: This is the Law-aligned choice. If you spare King Frost, he takes pity on you and gives you a salmon for Nekomata.

Regardless of your choice, you can complete A Wish for a Fish without trouble. That said, your choice does contribute to the ending you get at the end of the game.

Rewards for completing A Wish for a Fish in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

After you take the salmon back to Nekomata to receive your reward: the Beast Talisman. This talisman allows your Beast race Demons to use the Magatsuhi skill Omagatoki: Adversity.

Completing this quest also unlocks the ability to fuse Tyrant King Frost in Special Fusion, regardless of whether you choose to spare him or not.

