How to find and beat Magatsuhi demons in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Every corner of Tokyo crawls with Demons ready to challenge you to battle in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. But the only ones capable of instantly wiping your party are Magatsuhi Demons.

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance has blessed us with Magatsuhi Demons. These “new” demons are basically your run-of-the-mill demons but with a fancy red glow. If you’re not on your A-game, they happily decimate your party and flaunt that Game Over screen in your face. This guide will break down what these Magatsuhi Demons are, how to stomp them, and what goodies you can snag from beating them.

What are Magatsuhi Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

A challenging encounter. Image via Atlus

Magatsuhi Demons are a new feature in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance that turns regular enemies into Magatsuhi Demons.

These formidable foes stand out with their red, glowing Magatsuhi auras, which ultimately signal their enhanced strength and difficulty compared to regular Demons. They’re not limited by race and can wield a variety of Magatsuhi Skills, making each encounter unique and challenging.

How to Beat Magatsuhi Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Heal up. Image via Atlus

Each Demon has its level in SMT V Vengeance. That said, being engulfed by the Magatsuhi spikes their level up. If you’re comfortable facing a regular Cait Sith at level 10, wait five more levels before tackling its Magatsuhi counterpart.

Besides experience, taking down these Magatsuhi Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance requires strategy. Here are a few tips:

Each Magatsuhi Demon has distinct attack patterns and weaknesses . Analyze their moves and adapt your strategy.

. Analyze their moves and adapt your strategy. Boost your team’s stats while lowering the Demon’s defenses and attack power. Skills like Tarukaja (attack up) and Rakunda (defense down) can be game-changers.

(attack up) and (defense down) can be game-changers. Every Demon has elemental weaknesses. Identify and exploit these to deal significant damage. Use multi-hit attacks to maximize damage output.

Identify and exploit these to deal significant damage. Use multi-hit attacks to maximize damage output. Keep your team’s health up and be ready to remove status ailments. Having a dedicated healer can make a significant difference in long battles.

and be ready to remove status ailments. Having a dedicated healer can make a significant difference in long battles. Magatsuhi Demons can use a wide range of skills. So be prepared for the unexpected with skills that counteract sudden and powerful attacks.

Rewards for Beating Magatsuhi Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Defeating Magatsuhi Demons is incredibly rewarding. Here’s what you can expect:

Increased EXP : Your team gets more experience points from defeating Magatsuhi Demons, which helps you level up faster.

: Your team gets more experience points from defeating Magatsuhi Demons, which helps you level up faster. Rare Item Drops : These Demons have a higher chance of dropping rare items you won’t find easily elsewhere.

: These Demons have a higher chance of dropping rare items you won’t find easily elsewhere. Incense: Incense is used to permanently boost the stats of your allied demons. By farming Magatsuhi Demons, you can enhance your team’s capabilities significantly.

