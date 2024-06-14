Forgot password
Mitama battle SMT V
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Shin Megami Tensei

How to beat Mitama in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Why are you running?
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 01:02 am

If JRPGs have taught me anything, it’s that when an enemy flees, they’re either weak or loaded with loot. With Mitama in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you get both.

Recommended Videos

Mitama are rare and elusive enemies in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. Though they drop valuable rewards and tons of EXP, they have a tendency to flee battle quickly. I’ll show you how to find and defeat Mitama in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

How to find a Mitama in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

finding a Mitama in SMT V
A pleasant surprise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mitama can appear randomly in the field or as part of ambushes during battles in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

In my experience, I’ve found them more often while following Amanozako’s instructions than in the wild, but they can spawn on top of a building or in a secluded space on a hill.

Even if you find a Mitama in SMT V Vengeance, you may fall victim to their primary defense mechanism: their ability to escape. To get the EXP bounty from Mitama, you must be well-prepared before encountering them.

How to defeat Mitama in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Mitama weakness SMT V
Get to know your enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To defeat a Mitama in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, use your first turn to uncover what their weakness is with a Spyglass and the second turn to deal that weakness damage to Mitama.

Get a Spyglass

A Spyglass is an essential consumable you can purchase it from Gustave’s shop in Cadaver’s Hollow for 100 Macca. When used, this item reveals a Mitama’s weaknesses and resistances. This should always be your first step whenever you run into Mitama since they switch weaknesses each time.

Choose the Right Element

Mitama has random weaknesses you must exploit to defeat them, either through pierce attacks or elemental attack items.

  • Buy elemental attack items: Purchase elemental attack items like Gems from Gustave in Cadaver’s Hollow.
  • Use skills with pierce effects: Skills like Hell Thrust have inherent Pierce effects which bypass some of the Mitama’s defenses.
  • Use Almighty skills: Mitamas are always weak to Almighty skills.

Alternatively, you can split elements across your party, but this could be less effective. You only get four party members at a time, and there are seven elements. With just one or two attacks, Mitama falls in battle.

No teaming up

As great as it would be, you can’t ask a Mitama to join your party.

All Mitama Rewards in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Below is a table of every Mitama type and the rewards you can get when you defeat them in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Mitama NameColorReward Dropped
Ara MitamaRedDrops Grimoires, which increase a demon’s level by one.
Saki MitamaYellowDrops valuable items you can sell for Macca.
Nigi MitamaBlueDrops Glory Crystals or Large Glory Crystals.
Kushi MitamaBrownDrops Gospels, which increase the Nahobino’s level by one.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
