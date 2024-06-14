Best stats to level up in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

In Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you can build Nahobino any way you want and still make him viable, as you can cover his weaknesses with other demons in your four-character party. If you want Nahobino to carry your party, however, I recommend focusing on specific stats.

Recommended Videos

Best early build for Nahobino in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Use your stat points wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best build for Nahobino in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance focuses on Vitality for survival and either Strength or Magic for offense, depending on your playstyle. A Strength and Vitality build is great for physical attacks, offering raw power but making it harder to exploit weaknesses. A Magic and Vitality build lets you target enemy weaknesses for extra damage, which is very effective in the early game.

From my experience, here’s the order to prioritize stats when leveling up Nahobino:

Strength or Magic first for high damage. Add five points to one of them for every six you get. Don’t mix them. Vitality for better survivability. Add one point to it for every six points. Agility for better battle priority. Add one point for every 12 to 15 points you get, so you usually act first in battles. Luck last to improve your odds with chance-based moves. I don’t recommend adding points to Luck since a buff or debuff build is the weakest early game.

Once you decide on a specific build, use the other Demons in your party to cover your weaknesses. For example, if you choose a Magic and Vitality build, include at least one Demon with high Strength and strong physical attacks in your party. This way, you have a good mix of damage types and can handle any situation or fight.

Remember, you can’t reset stats once allocated, so choose your build carefully to avoid being stuck with a playstyle you don’t like.

What does each stat do in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance?

If you still want to experiment with stats and builds, here’s what each of them does:

Strength : Increases damage of physical attacks.

: Increases damage of physical attacks. Vitality : Reduces damage taken from enemies.

: Reduces damage taken from enemies. Magic : Increases damage of Magic attacks.

: Increases damage of Magic attacks. Agility : Improves chance of acting first in battles, fleeing, hitting targets, and evading.

: Improves chance of acting first in battles, fleeing, hitting targets, and evading. Luck: Boost the odds of chance-based results being at your favor in battle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy