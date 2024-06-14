How to reset stats in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

The only character in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance whose stats you can directly control and build is the protagonist Nahobino. If you feel like you’ve allocated stats the wrong way, you’ll need to find alternative methods to make it up.

Can you respec stats in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance?

You can respec your stats, fortunately. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can respec stats in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance using the item New Testament Tablet. So far, I only got the New Testament Tablet, and it was from The Angel’s Request main quest, when you choose to help the angels in front of the Diet Building in Nagatacho. When you use the item, the game takes you to the stats allocation screen, removes the points you’ve previously allocated, and gives it back to you to use again.

You keep stat points from Balms and ones the game automatically allocates when you level. Once you use the item, you can’t undo it unless you restart from a previous spot.

This is the only method to reset your chosen stat points, so be very careful with your choices here. The game sometimes gives you bonus points allocated to random stats, which helps balance your build if you mess up.

You’re probably worried about allocating your stats incorrectly or are wondering if it’s too late and you’ve already done it. You might be stuck with the build you’ve chosen because you can’t find the New Testament Tablet. You can, however, use Essences to adapt your skillset and make the best of your build.

Here are ideas to make the most of your Nahobino, even if your allocation isn’t perfect. These suggestions are based on the stat you have the highest value in.

Highest stat Suggested playstyle Suggested early skills Strength Offensive with basic attacks and physical skills. Aramasa, Beatdown, Critical Slash, Gram Slice. Vitality Support Tank style, taking hits for the team so they all stay alive and safe. Beatdown, Rakukaja, Taunt, Dia. Magic Offensive with Magic and elemental skills. Agi, Bufu, Zio, Zan, Mudo. Agility Elusive tank with high evasion, buffs, and debuffs. Sakukaja, Taunt, Tarunda. Luck Debuff support, focused on inflicting status ailments on foes. Pulinpa, Dustoma, Makajama, Dormina, Marin Karin.

If you haven’t allocated your stat points yet, I recommend focusing on Strength or Magic with Vitality. In the early game, Magic-focused characters are stronger because they can easily exploit enemy weaknesses. Strength-focused characters get powerful mid and late-game skills with Critical hits. Vitality is a good secondary, helping you take less damage and survive longer in battles. Luck and Agility are less important. Invest in Agility if you start battles going second too often, and use Luck only if you’re focusing on debuffs.

