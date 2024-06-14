Does Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance have DLC?

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance will keep you hooked for hours, and you’ll want to add the DLC quests on top of your base game playthrough.
In our review of Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, we called it the best version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Not only has every aspect been upgraded, but all the extra content you’d pay for in SMT V is bundled into Vengeance. There are a few exceptions, though. This guide will show you which DLCs are included in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance and which ones still cost extra so you can decide if they’re worth your time.
Does Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance include the DLC of SMT V?
Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance includes almost all previously released DLC content but still leaves a few paid options for the most dedicated players.
Here’s a breakdown of the DLC content you can expect in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance:
Included DLC Content in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
Here’s what comes with the base game:
- Mitama Dance of Miracles: Increases the spawn rate of “Nigi Mitama” demons. You can collect more items that grant the Nahobino valuable Glory points.
- The Return of the True Demon: Introduces an epic questline featuring familiar faces from the series. It’s a new challenge and deeper lore for series veterans and newcomers alike.
- The Doctor’s Last Wish: Presents a mysterious narrative quest involving a scientist’s final request. This expands the storyline and adds rich content.
- The Rage of a Queen: Focuses on a powerful and vengeful queen demon. This Shin Megami Tensei Vengeance DLC provides additional quests and challenges.
- A Goddess in Training: Centers around a young goddess honing her powers. It offers more missions and a unique perspective within the game’s universe.
Paid DLC Content in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
While Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance includes most DLCs from the original, there are still some additional paid contents:
- Mitama Dance of Wealth and Mitama Dance of EXP: Increases the spawn rate of Mitama demons that drop items for extra Macca and experience points. It’s perfect for players who want to level up and gain resources faster.
- Dagda and Konohana Sakuya: Introduces two new demons to your roster. This adds more depth to your demon fusion and combat strategies.
- Demon Subquest – Sakura Cinders of the East and Demon Subquest – Holy Will and Profane Dissent: Offers new narrative-driven quests and challenges.