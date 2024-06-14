Does Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance have DLC?

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance will keep you hooked for hours, and you’ll want to add the DLC quests on top of your base game playthrough.

In our review of Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, we called it the best version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Not only has every aspect been upgraded, but all the extra content you’d pay for in SMT V is bundled into Vengeance. There are a few exceptions, though. This guide will show you which DLCs are included in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance and which ones still cost extra so you can decide if they’re worth your time.

Does Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance include the DLC of SMT V?

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance includes almost all previously released DLC content but still leaves a few paid options for the most dedicated players.

Here’s a breakdown of the DLC content you can expect in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance:

Included DLC Content in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Here’s what comes with the base game:

Mitama Dance of Miracles : Increases the spawn rate of “Nigi Mitama” demons. You can collect more items that grant the Nahobino valuable Glory points.

: Increases the spawn rate of “Nigi Mitama” demons. You can collect more items that grant the Nahobino valuable Glory points. The Return of the True Demon : Introduces an epic questline featuring familiar faces from the series. It’s a new challenge and deeper lore for series veterans and newcomers alike.

: Introduces an epic questline featuring familiar faces from the series. It’s a new challenge and deeper lore for series veterans and newcomers alike. The Doctor’s Last Wish : Presents a mysterious narrative quest involving a scientist’s final request. This expands the storyline and adds rich content.

: Presents a mysterious narrative quest involving a scientist’s final request. This expands the storyline and adds rich content. The Rage of a Queen : Focuses on a powerful and vengeful queen demon. This Shin Megami Tensei Vengeance DLC provides additional quests and challenges.

: Focuses on a powerful and vengeful queen demon. This Shin Megami Tensei Vengeance DLC provides additional quests and challenges. A Goddess in Training: Centers around a young goddess honing her powers. It offers more missions and a unique perspective within the game’s universe.

Paid DLC Content in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

While Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance includes most DLCs from the original, there are still some additional paid contents:

Mitama Dance of Wealth and Mitama Dance of EXP: Increases the spawn rate of Mitama demons that drop items for extra Macca and experience points. It’s perfect for players who want to level up and gain resources faster. Dagda and Konohana Sakuya: Introduces two new demons to your roster. This adds more depth to your demon fusion and combat strategies. Demon Subquest – Sakura Cinders of the East and Demon Subquest – Holy Will and Profane Dissent: Offers new narrative-driven quests and challenges.

