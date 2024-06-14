Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
all DLC for SMT V
Image via Atlus
Category:
Shin Megami Tensei

Does Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance have DLC?

So, what comes with the Vengeance bundle?
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 04:50 am

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance will keep you hooked for hours, and you’ll want to add the DLC quests on top of your base game playthrough.

Recommended Videos

In our review of Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, we called it the best version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Not only has every aspect been upgraded, but all the extra content you’d pay for in SMT V is bundled into Vengeance. There are a few exceptions, though. This guide will show you which DLCs are included in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance and which ones still cost extra so you can decide if they’re worth your time.

Does Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance include the DLC of SMT V?

paid DLC for SMT V
Can’t fight this demon with the base game. Image via Atlus

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance includes almost all previously released DLC content but still leaves a few paid options for the most dedicated players.

Here’s a breakdown of the DLC content you can expect in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance:

Included DLC Content in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Here’s what comes with the base game:

  • Mitama Dance of Miracles: Increases the spawn rate of “Nigi Mitama” demons. You can collect more items that grant the Nahobino valuable Glory points.
  • The Return of the True Demon: Introduces an epic questline featuring familiar faces from the series. It’s a new challenge and deeper lore for series veterans and newcomers alike.
  • The Doctor’s Last Wish: Presents a mysterious narrative quest involving a scientist’s final request. This expands the storyline and adds rich content.
  • The Rage of a Queen: Focuses on a powerful and vengeful queen demon. This Shin Megami Tensei Vengeance DLC provides additional quests and challenges.
  • A Goddess in Training: Centers around a young goddess honing her powers. It offers more missions and a unique perspective within the game’s universe.

Paid DLC Content in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

While Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance includes most DLCs from the original, there are still some additional paid contents:

  1. Mitama Dance of Wealth and Mitama Dance of EXP: Increases the spawn rate of Mitama demons that drop items for extra Macca and experience points. It’s perfect for players who want to level up and gain resources faster.
  2. Dagda and Konohana Sakuya: Introduces two new demons to your roster. This adds more depth to your demon fusion and combat strategies.
  3. Demon Subquest – Sakura Cinders of the East and Demon Subquest – Holy Will and Profane Dissent: Offers new narrative-driven quests and challenges.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?
twitter linkedin