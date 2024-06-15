SMT V Vengeance: The Spirit of Love walkthrough

Sidequests in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance are a great way to get some extra EXP, claim rewards, and even recruit higher-level Demons early.

In The Spirit of Love, Apsaras wants you to track down and deal with Leanan Sidhe. This annoying Demon has been charming weaker demons into doing her bidding. Apsaras relays this info while her own Preta minions practically worship her in the background. It’s pretty obvious she’s not the only Demon playing the manipulation game here. In this guide, I’ll show you how to start and complete The Spirit of Love in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

How to start The Spirit of Love in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Hello, goddess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start The Spirit of Love in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, progress through the main story until you reach the Shiba Leyline Fount in Minato Ward. Here, look for a secluded cave to the east where you can find a bunch of weaker Demons worshipping Apsaras. Speak with her to start The Spirit of Love.

How to complete the Spirit of Love in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

A threat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Spirit of Love in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you must find Leanan Sidhe, a deceitful Demon who is seducing Demons. You can find Leanan Sidhe south of the Tokyo Tower Leyline Fount, but you first have to progress a bit through the main story. This includes defeating Hydra and clearing a few Abscesses to unlock further areas.

When you find Lenan Sidhe, it’s time to make a choice: Will you side with Leanan Sidhe and Ippon Datara or stick to Apsaras’ side? Your choice affects the battle that follows

How to beat Leanan Sidhe

If you side with Apsaras, you must defeat Leanan Sidhe. Here are a few tips to take her down:

Leanan Sidhe is weak to Hama and Zan, whereas Ippon Datara is weak to Hama. I’d recommend bringing a team with Hama skills, like Angel, Fortuna, or Archangel.

How to beat Apsaras

If you switch sides and pick Leanan Sidhe, you get The Water Nymph side quest and must defeat Apsaras.

Apsaras herself is weak to Agi, but Agathions are weak to Ice and Dark skills. The team you assembled to take down Hydra should work just fine to take down Apsaras. Make sure to prioritize beating the Agathions first.

Spirit of Love and The Water Nymph rewards in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

The rewards you receive for completing either quest are great in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. The main difference is the Demon that joins your party based on the choice you make.

If you side with Leanan Sidhe, you get 700 EXP, two Stamina incenses , and a Leanan Sidhe Demon in your party when you complete The Water Nymph.

, and a Leanan Sidhe Demon in your party when you complete The Water Nymph. If you side with Apsaras, you get 700 EXP, two Health incenses, and an Apsaras Demon in your party when you complete The Spirit of Love.

