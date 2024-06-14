How to beat Hydra in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Shin Megami Tensei games are infamous for their difficulty, especially when you foolishly pick a fight with bosses like the Hydra in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Taking down the formidable Hydra in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance is a daunting task. You probably were just cruising through regular enemies and a Magatsuhi Demon here and there when suddenly this boss wiped your party and shoved a GAME OVER screen in your face. In this guide, I’ll show you the right strategy and team to emerge victorious from the Hydra boss fight in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

SMT V Vengeance: Hydra Boss Fight guide

Survive its poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hydra’s weakness

Hydra’s primary weakness is ice attacks. Demons with ice skills can exploit this vulnerability for maximum damage. Plus, Hydra is susceptible to debuffs, which can drastically reduce its offensive capabilities and increase your survivability.

Recommended level

To comfortably face Hydra, make sure your party is level 15 or higher. This ensures that your Demons have enough power and resilience to withstand Hydra’s onslaught and deal sufficient damage in return.

Best team against Hydra

Ice, ice, baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best team to beat Hydra is Apsaras, Mermaid, Neko Shogun, and Angel in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Apsaras and Mermaid are great at dealing ice-aspected damage with their skills. You can replace one of these Demons with Azumi, Nyam Nyam, or Nahobino—just make sure to inherit some ice skills through Essence Fusion and learn the Miracle to strengthen ice attacks.

with their skills. You can replace one of these Demons with Azumi, Nyam Nyam, or Nahobino—just make sure to inherit some ice skills through Essence Fusion and learn the Miracle to strengthen ice attacks. Neko Shogun is your saboteur . With Tarunda, Rakunda, and Sukunda, it can weaken Hydra and strengthen your other party members.

. With Tarunda, Rakunda, and Sukunda, it can weaken Hydra and strengthen your other party members. Angel is your healer. You can swap him in and out of the party when you need extra help healing up.

You can recruit every character in Minato Ward of the Overworld, except for Apsaras, who you can get early in the game by completing the side quest The Spirit of Love.

Strategy to beat Hydra

No Dark damage for this team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are a few tips to deal with Hydra in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance:

Hydra’s Toxic Breath can wipe your party. Use Dark Dampeners to nullify this attack . You can get these from Gustave in Cadaver’s Hollow.

. You can get these from Gustave in Cadaver’s Hollow. Make sure your main attackers are well-equipped with ice skills. These Demons should be your primary source of damage. Nahobino should also have Bufu equipped and strengthened.

These Demons should be your primary source of damage. Nahobino should also have Bufu equipped and strengthened. Use Angel to keep your party healed and in fighting shape and Neko Shogun to minimize Hydra’s threat and maximize your damage.

and in fighting shape and Neko Shogun to minimize Hydra’s threat and Use Essence Fusion to optimize your team’s skills. Teaching Bufu to your main attackers, even if they aren’t naturally inclined toward magic, can give you a significant advantage.

to optimize your team’s skills. Teaching Bufu to your main attackers, even if they aren’t naturally inclined toward magic, can give you a significant advantage. Save your Magatsuhi skill for when all your debuffs are in place. This will maximize your damage output and can turn the tide of the battle in your favor.

