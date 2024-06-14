How to earn Glory fast in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

You need a lot of Glory to buy Miracles and get strong passives in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, but you should do more than just look for Miman to get these points. Here’s how you can boost your Glory gain at any point.

Best methods to farm Glory in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Look for the yellow diamond icon on your map. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

There are three ways to get Glory in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, and I rank them below by how easy they are to get:

Interacting with Glory Amalgams, the floating gray structures around the map. They give 50 Glory each. Finding Miman, the little red demons that run back to Gustave. Each rescued Miman gives five Glory. Glory Crystals, dropped by Nigi Mitama (the blue Mitama) when defeated. Each Crystal gives 10 Glory when consumed.

The best way to farm Glory in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is by finding Amalgams on the map. These floating gray prism-like structures are marked on the map with a yellow diamond with a small dash on top. Each Amalgam gives 50 Glory, making them very valuable despite them not respawning. It’s easier to find one Amalgam than to find 10 Miman, which give the same amount of Glory.

Miman are second. While each one only gives five Glory, it adds up if you spend the time exploring and getting several Miman. To find more Miman, look behind destroyed walls, structures, and on top of hills and ramps. They’re usually hidden from obvious angles but easy to find if you move around and change your viewpoint.

Lastly, getting Glory Crystals from the blue Mitama demon (Nigi Mitama) is a good way to get extra Glory. Small Glory Crystals give 10 Glory, and Large ones give 100, though they appear only in later stages of the game. Since Nigi Mitama spawns randomly, it’s not a reliable way to farm Glory. However, always carry Spyglasses to check weaknesses and Elemental Gems or Shards to exploit these weaknesses, ensuring they don’t block your attacks and escape with your precious Glory Crystals.

As you unlock more areas of the world, Amalgams and Miman give you slightly more Glory. Still, these two and Glory Crystals are the only three ways of getting Glory in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

