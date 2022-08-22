How to unlock new crew members and vehicles in Saints Row (2022)

Saints Row puts the player as a new gang leader of The Saints, a starter organization that’s just getting its feet off the ground. The player will be in charge of growing their gang from a small group of friends to a large organization with money-making Ventures all across the city. However, growing your gangs’ numbers and vehicles will take some work.

Here’s all the info you need to know about how to unlock new crew members and vehicles in Saints Row.

How to unlock new crew members and vehicles in Saints Row

To start getting gang members, you’ll need access to The Church. Once you’ve got a solid base to work from, you can use the purple phone in the bar area to access your current crew and the vehicles they can use. When you’re just starting, you’ll likely only have a couple of vehicles and maybe four different crew members.

To get more crew members, you should place and complete Ventures, rewarding you with different gang members dressed in that Venture’s uniform. For instance, the LARP-filled Sandy Kraken gives characters in cardboard costumes, and the WAZYURS repo company gives working gang members in overalls.

You’ll need to upgrade your Criminal Empire through the tiers to unlock new crew vehicles. With each new crew upgrade requiring different Ventures placed and completed, you’ll unlock new vehicles that you or your crew can use to get around Santo Ileso.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock new crew members and vehicles in Saints Row.