All vehicle signature abilities in Saints Row (2022)

In the city of Santo Ileso, cars are one of the most important signs of status for some gangs, so it’s wise to make sure you got the best ride you can. Whether it be slapping on a new coat of paint or unlocking the signature ability, there are a lot of options in how you can customize your vehicle. But to unlock the signature ability, you’ll need to become a pro at driving that car.

Each vehicle type in the game, with some overlap, has a signature ability that can be unlocked by completing specific challenges. You can check and apply these special abilities at any garage, be it JimRob’s or the one at your home base.

Here’s a list of all the vehicle signature abilities and how to unlock them, excluding mission-specific vehicles.

Ball & Chain: Unlocks a wrecking ball that you can drag behind the vehicle and can be unlocked by performing 100 Towing Payload Smashes.

Crab Steering: This allows you to move your car horizontally and can be unlocked by sideswiping eight enemy vehicles.

Kneecappers: Spikes will shoot out from the sides of your tires and you can unlock it by having an eight near-miss streak with your vehicle.

Infinite Boost: This upgrade will make it so your boost resets after it's depleted for a short period and can be unlocked by burning through your full nitrous tank three times.

Ejector Seats: This will send you flying from the car and you'll need to wingsuit off the car while riding on the roof.

Air Boost : This will allow you to take your car off the ground using nitrous and it's unlockable by doing three 360 spins.

Jump: This will launch your vehicle into the air and can be unlocked by performing three barrel rolls with it.

Each of these vehicle add-ons offers different options to adventure around the streets of Santo Ileso. Once you unlock the ability, you’ll need to drive to the nearest garage and pay to have it installed.