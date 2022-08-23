Performing a barrel roll while in a vehicle in Saints Row (2022) is one of the game’s random tasks that allows you to unlock a “signature ability” for a vehicle like a quick nitro refill after you accomplish it.

The barrel roll task will prompt when you hop on a motorcycle for the first time, for example, but Saints Row actually won’t explain what you’re supposed to do to complete the task. There is no guide to explain what a barrel roll is or what buttons you must press to make it happen.

Don’t worry, though. We have put together a few tricks that will help you to perform a barrel roll in Saints Row and teach you how to do it so you can unlock a “signature ability” for a vehicle.

What is a barrel roll in Saints Row?

A barrel roll is flying through the air with a vehicle and spinning it. To perform one, you’ll need a vehicle with great speed, so we recommend you to take the vehicle back to your garage and tune its speed to make it faster. You can upgrade vehicles in Saints Row after you reach levels five, 10, and 15.

How to do a barrel roll in Saints Row

It’s difficult to perform a barrel roll in the city because you will need to ramp off with your vehicle to complete the task. The best ramps to do a barrel roll are located in The Badlands region, on the outskirts of Santo Ileso.

Once you find a ramp that you feel comfortable with, get into your vehicle and take a good distance from the ramp so you can hit the gas by holding the RT or R2 button and get some speed going. Once you’re in the air, press the handbrake button (LT/L2) and then move your left thumbstick to the right or left to roll your vehicle mid-air.

Land your car on the ground and the game will tell you that you made a barrel roll. The vehicles that ask you to make a barrel roll to unlock a “signature ability” will demand you do it three times.