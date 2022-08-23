How to fix error code ce-107880-4 in Saints Row (2022)

The newest iteration in the Saints Row franchise has just been released to players around the world. Unfortunately, the game has received mixed reviews from critics, largely due to bugs and other errors that have been plaguing the game since its launch. One of the error messages on PlayStation, error code ce-107880-4, is keeping players from downloading bonus content for Saints Row.

Here’s all the information you need to know about error code ce-107880-4 and how to fix it.

How to fix error code ce-107880-4 in Saints Row

If you’ve encountered this error, then you’ve likely tried to download bonus Saints Row content on your PlayStation. This error code can occur when you try to download bonus content like pre-order bonuses or premium editions of the game. Some of the ways to fix this problem include:

Reset the console: It may be that you need to clear the cache, so to do that, unplug your PlayStation console for a minute or two before plugging it in and trying again.

It may be that you need to clear the cache, so to do that, unplug your PlayStation console for a minute or two before plugging it in and trying again. Check your internet: Make sure to test your internet connection on the PlayStation or another device to see if that’s keeping the content from being downloaded.

Make sure to test your internet connection on the PlayStation or another device to see if that’s keeping the content from being downloaded. Reinstall the game: It may be that some of the files in your game are damaged, so try reinstalling the game and bonus content together.

It may be that some of the files in your game are damaged, so try reinstalling the game and bonus content together. Download from the PSN website: Some players have been able to bypass the error by downloading the game from the PSN website as opposed to on the console.

While there’s not much else to do but wait until Volition patches its game to make this error go away, these options may help you redeem your content. That’s all you need to know about how to fix error code ce-107880-4 in Saints Row.