Is Saints Row (2022) crossplay?

Saints Row marks the newest iteration of The Saints organization and its efforts to become the most popular gang in Santo Ileso. While players will be taking on the role of the Boss, they don’t have to do it alone. In addition to their friends in the main game, players can hop in with their real-life friends to play through the co-op campaign. But many are wondering if it features crossplay.

Here’s all the information that you need to know about Saints Row crossplay.

Does Saints Row have crossplay multiplayer?

Unfortunately, players on different consoles or PC can’t play Saints Row with those on different systems. If you’re playing on a PC, you won’t be able to connect and play with those on Xbox or PlayStation. While crossplay is becoming more common in multiplayer games, it’s not a surprise to see some games still release without it.

Players who do want to play together will both need to own a copy of Saints Row and add each other through their service’s social feature. Once completed, you can send an invite to your friend while in the co-op campaign. In this mode, the player will be able to play through the entire campaign with a friend.

The campaign features a variety of intense moments, comedic timing, and innumerable firefights that you can experience with your closest pal. It would be better if the game had crossplay, but players will just have to find something else to play with their friends who have different systems.