A character standing in Roblox The Classic.
How to complete the Thirst Quenchers quest in Roblox the Classic

It doesn't take long.
With the addition of The Classic event to Roblox, the game saw a few new quests released, like the Thirst Quenchers. Similarly to other tasks in the event, though, this one doesn’t specify any details, and you need to figure everything out yourself.

Entering The Classic event couldn’t be simpler, since when you launch Roblox, you can immediately do so from the main menu. If you intend to complete all the quests in the event, gain some sweet loot, and, most importantly, have fun, you should load up The Classic. Once you do, you’re teleported to an island, where you can begin the Thirst Quenchers quest.

How to complete the Thirst Quenchers in The Classic event in Roblox

There are two things you need to do in order to complete the Thirst Quenchers quest in Roblox’s The Classic. First, you need to get a specific drink from the Vending Machine.

The machine itself can be found in a blue house, which you need to visit either way to complete the Magic Mirror quest. To find it, follow the trail forward from the spawn point until you see a yellow bridge. Cross it, and then turn left to find the house.

Character standing in front of the yellow stairs in Roblox.
Go forward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside, type in “magic mirror” next to a huge mirror. This will make it disappear, allowing you to enter the second part of the house. Do that and head upstairs by using a ladder.

Character saying "magic mirror" in Roblox The Classic.
Mirror, mirror on the wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re up, you will have to interact with the Vending Machine by clicking E. There, you will be able to buy a drink, which is necessary to progress in the Thirst Quenchers quest.

Vending Machine options in Roblox The Classic.
Bloxblade works fine, but Chocolate Milk does as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, to purchase a drink, you will need a Drink Coin. This can be bought in the Event Tracker, which is accessible at any point by clicking the icon on the left side of your screen. It costs four Tixes, obtainable by completing other quests, like The Wardrobe Secret, the Map Checkpoint Portals, the Cloud Secret or the Character Doors.

At the same time, we’d advise you not to buy Bloxy Cola. We got Bloxlade and it worked perfectly, while others have reported Chocolate Milk is also fine. But a few players also claimed Bloxy Cola is useless here.

Roblox The Classic event tracker.
The store has lots to offer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have your drink of choice, head back and cross the yellow bridge from earlier. Then, go straight until you reach a blue square with a black, shuriken-like pattern on the ground.

A blue square on the ground in Roblox The Classic.
Just click on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With a correct drink in your inventory, you can interact with it, which will complete the Thirst Quenchers quest.

