How to complete the Map Checkpoint Portals quest in Roblox The Classic

It will make exploring easier.
Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: May 24, 2024 05:14 pm

The Map Checkpoint Portals quest is one of the secret ones in Roblox The Classic event. The name gives a clue—you are looking for portals, but some aren’t as easy to find as exploring the map.

How to complete the Map Checkpoint Portals quest in Roblox The Classic

You have to go through six different portals scattered around the map to complete the quest. They’ll make traveling through the map much easier, so we recommend completing this one before the others.

Map Checkpoint One

Stone portal highlighted in the distance in Roblox.
Portal one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The first map checkpoint is a floating island behind all the games’ portals and to the right of the falling comet with a face. Just go through it and an orange portal will open, if you cross it again, you’ll be teleported to the Stonehenge-like portals near the duck.

Map Checkpoint Two

A portal highlighted in the distance next to a wooden ship in Roblox.
Portal two. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The next map checkpoint is on the floating island with a giant wooden ship to the right of where you were in the first portal. Cross the platforms and walk through the map checkpoint and a purple portal will open, taking you to the center of the map again.

Map Checkpoint Three

The Roblox headquarters and a portal highlighted in the distance.
Portal three. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll unlock the next map checkpoint by the Roblox headquarters, a blue building with a massive red “R” in the side. You can even see the map checkpoint structure from the main island. Once you go through it, you’ll open a blue portal.

Map Checkpoint Four

A portal inside a house in Roblox.
Portal four. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The fourth map checkpoint is inside the old starting house with the “Your house” sign in front of it. It’s on the floating island behind the entrance to the cart racing track, where there is a racing car flag next to a hole in the ground. You’ll unlock a green portal that will take you to the main island again, but don’t go far—the next one is close.

Map Checkpoint Five

An arrow pointing to a building in Roblox.
Portal five. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The fifth map checkpoint is behind the tower of the gray building to the right of the house where you found the last map checkpoint. Just go up the ramp as you leave the house and you’ll find it. It will open a yellow portal. The next one is also close by.

Map Checkpoint Six

A volcano in Roblox with an arrow pointing to it.
Portal six. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you are still on the floating island with the gray building, head to the left and go down the rainbow ramp towards the volcano. Climb the volcano to the top and jump inside, you’ll fall inside a room where you’ll find the last map checkpoint, completing the Map Checkpoint Portals and receiving three Tix as reward.

