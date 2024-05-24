All Roblox The Classic quests, listed

The nostalgia hit Roblox with a new limited-time event called The Classic. There are 15 quests to complete, with some being hidden secrets you have to discover by exploring the map, but none are too difficult to complete or find.

All Roblox The Classic quests

Quests to explore the map. Image via Roblox Corporation.

All quests can be completed on the map without entering any of the Roblox games. Most are minigames you can play like racing tracks for Roblox Racing or completing a platform challenge for the Obby of Doom quests. You’ll have until May 28 to complete every quest, but you should be able to complete all of them in one to two days maximum.

Here are all the quests in Roblox The Classic:

Quest Description Reward Obby of Glory Complete the Obby of Glory. Three Tix Obby of Doom Complete the Obby of Doom. One Token Roblox Racing Complete three laps around the race track. Three Tix Ride a Cart in The Classic Enjoy the views and complete one lap in the cart ride. Three Tix Burled Treasure Find all nine books to find buried treasure. One Token Top Dodgeballer Hit 25 players with the Superball One Token

All Roblox The Classic secret quests

You can find a lot of secret rooms. Image via Image via Roblox Corporation.

There are some quests where you can’t see what you need to do to unlock them and get rewards, but you can get clues for what you need to do in this guide without the complete solution in Roblox The Classic, so you can try for yourself. Check the complete guides if you are lost.

Some involve typing a specific word in the chat to unlock a door or show a hidden passage like the Wardrobe Secret or the Character Doors quests, so pay attention to the chat if you are looking for clues. Here are all the secret quests in Robox The Classic:

Quest Description Reward Map Checkpoint Portals Find and unlock the six Checkpoint Portals. Three Tix Character Doors Speak their names and the doors shall open. One Token Capture the Flag Capture three flags. One Token Thirst Quenchers Share a drink with HelperBot. One Token Mirror Secret Find the hidden Mirror Secret. Three Tix Bloxxer Secret Find the hidden Bloxxer Secret. One Token Wardrobe Secret Find the hidden Wardrobe Secret. One Token Cloud Secret Find the hidden Cloud Secret. One Token Rocket the Rocketship Tag the Rocketship with a rocker launcher. One Token

