All Roblox The Classic quests, listed

Including secret quests.
Published: May 24, 2024 01:58 pm

The nostalgia hit Roblox with a new limited-time event called The Classic. There are 15 quests to complete, with some being hidden secrets you have to discover by exploring the map, but none are too difficult to complete or find.

All Roblox The Classic quests

The Roblox The Classics art.
Quests to explore the map.

All quests can be completed on the map without entering any of the Roblox games. Most are minigames you can play like racing tracks for Roblox Racing or completing a platform challenge for the Obby of Doom quests. You’ll have until May 28 to complete every quest, but you should be able to complete all of them in one to two days maximum.

Here are all the quests in Roblox The Classic:

QuestDescriptionReward
Obby of GloryComplete the Obby of Glory.Three Tix
Obby of DoomComplete the Obby of Doom.One Token
Roblox RacingComplete three laps around the race track.Three Tix
Ride a Cart in The ClassicEnjoy the views and complete one lap in the cart ride.Three Tix
Burled TreasureFind all nine books to find buried treasure.One Token
Top DodgeballerHit 25 players with the SuperballOne Token

All Roblox The Classic secret quests

An arcade room in Roblox.
You can find a lot of secret rooms.

There are some quests where you can’t see what you need to do to unlock them and get rewards, but you can get clues for what you need to do in this guide without the complete solution in Roblox The Classic, so you can try for yourself. Check the complete guides if you are lost.

Some involve typing a specific word in the chat to unlock a door or show a hidden passage like the Wardrobe Secret or the Character Doors quests, so pay attention to the chat if you are looking for clues. Here are all the secret quests in Robox The Classic:

QuestDescriptionReward
Map Checkpoint PortalsFind and unlock the six Checkpoint Portals.Three Tix
Character DoorsSpeak their names and the doors shall open.One Token
Capture the FlagCapture three flags.One Token
Thirst QuenchersShare a drink with HelperBot.One Token
Mirror SecretFind the hidden Mirror Secret.Three Tix
Bloxxer SecretFind the hidden Bloxxer Secret.One Token
Wardrobe SecretFind the hidden Wardrobe Secret.One Token
Cloud SecretFind the hidden Cloud Secret.One Token
Rocket the RocketshipTag the Rocketship with a rocker launcher.One Token
The portals to all the games in Roblox The Classic.
Roblox
A character standing in Roblox The Classic.
Roblox
cloud secret token in roblox the classic
Roblox
