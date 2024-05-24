With the addition of The Classic event to Roblox, players have the opportunity to complete new quests, but their details aren’t described in any way—including the Mirror Secret quest.

The developers made sure to keep Roblox players busy with the launch of The Classic event. Mirror Secret is just one of many similar quests that you have to tackle on your own. Others include Bloxxer and The Wardrobe, just to name a few.

How to complete the Mirror Secret quest in Roblox The Classic event

Despite the Mirror Secret quest having no in-game description whatsoever, completing it is actually a piece of cake. First, join The Classic mode, which takes you to a floating island. Once you find yourself in the spawning zone, keep heading north until you find a yellow bridge. You need to cross it and then turn left until you find a purple bridge, which takes you to another small floating island.

The bridge is hard to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The mini floating island we mentioned will have a blue and gray house with two floors. But once you go in, you won’t have much to explore since most of it will be blocked by a huge mirror. You need to stand in front of it and type “magic mirror” in the chat, which will make it vanish and unlock the second part of the house for you.

The entrance to the house is in the front. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A ladder is located on the other side of the house. Take it upstairs and find a room with a floating Tix mark inside. Collect it and you’ll complete the quest.

And there you have it! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tix is one of the essential currencies in Roblox’s The Classic event. You can exchange it, alongside Tokens and Robuxes, for unique rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more