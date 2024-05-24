How to complete the Cloud Secret quest in Roblox The Classic

Only in Roblox could a cloud have a secret, and to complete this head-scratching quest, we’ve got a full guide to find and complete Cloud Secret.

Roblox The Classic‘s new quests certainly don’t hold back because many are very opaque and demand you explore and discover the answer for yourself. Whereas many other games abide by typical hand-holding conventions, Roblox The Classic‘s new event—paying homage to the title’s illustrious history—has quests like Cloud Secret that are hard to grasp.

We dispensed with the notion of Cloud Secret and its privacy and decided to complete the quest and show you how you can as well!

How to find Cloud Secret in Roblox The Classic, explained

Picture one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key to solving Cloud Secret is to find the particular spot leading to the Roblox Token and take an almighty leap of faith off a ledge—through the clouds—until you reach the safe point below.

As you can see, it’s a literal secret in the clouds. To get you to the jump itself, here’s a quick guide with pictures and instructions:

Load into and start a game of Roblox The Classic. Head to the duck in the middle of the map so you have a frame of reference. Using picture one as a guide, go to the chequered flag and jump down the hole. At the bottom, either hop over the red and white guardrail or walk up the steps, cross the track, and get to the other side. Picture two shows you where you need to go as you need to step on the flower we’ve marked for you. The moment of truth comes in picture three, where you must stand on this spot and slowly walk off the ledge. After plummeting many feet and falling through clouds, I can promise you land safe and sound on a floating platform. The Roblox Token is here, so collect it, and this completes the Cloud Secret quest.

