Where to find Unrivaled Delphox Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The next Unrivaled Tera Raid event is here, and the Gen VI Fire Starter, Delphox, is the one in the spotlight this time around. These special Tera Raids will be seven stars, meaning they’re as difficult as it gets. And, to add to the challenge, Unrivaled Delphox will conveniently have the Fairy Tera Type with only two defensive weaknesses, Steel and Poison.

Like previous seven-star Unrivaled Tera Raid events, Delphox raid dens will be popping up around the Paldea region for a limited time. Here’s how you can easily track down the magic fox and take on this challenging raid.

How to find Unrivaled Delphox Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To find the Unrivaled Delphox Tera Raids, you’ll first need to make sure you’ve unlocked seven-star raids and have the latest news update.

You can get the latest news by accessing the Poké Portal from the menus, connecting to the internet, and pressing the + button for the news to pop up. From there, you’re ready to start searching for the Delphox raid dens.

Go into your map and look for a black Tera Raid icon with the Fairy-type symbol. It should be sparkling.

Set that Raid den as your location.

Fly to the nearest Pokémon Center to the Raid den.

Follow the orange flag on your minimap until you’ve reached your destination.

Check the black crystal Tera Raid den and make sure Delphox’s silhouette appears along with seven stars.

You have the option to challenge the Raid alone or with fellow players.

If you want to work with other players, you can also access Delphox Raids by heading to the Tera Raid Battle section of the Poké Portal. There, you can join Raids hosted by other players.

Now that you know where to find the Delphox raids, make sure you’re prepared to counter its tricky Fairy Tera Type.

