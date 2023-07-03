What time does the Unrivaled Delphox Tera Raid event start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

After a huge bug put Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid events on pause, we finally have a brand new one to look forward to. This time, the Unrivaled seven-star Tera Raids will feature Gen VI’s Fire-type Starter, Delphox, with Fairy as its Tera Type.

Countering this Delphox could prove to be a challenge since only Steel and Poison-type attacks hit Fairy types for super-effective damage. Unfortunately, Steel and Poison are both weak to Delphox’s natural types—Fire and Psychic—and will struggle to do any serious damage there. This means players will have to think outside of the box to come up with the perfect Pokémon and strategy to counter the Gen VI Starter.

When is the Unrivaled Delphox Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

As with previous Unrivaled Tera Raid events, Delphox will get two chances in the spotlight just in case you miss one.

Unrivaled Delphox Tera Raids will first appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from Thursday, July 6 at 7:00pm CT to July 9 at 6:59pm CT.

The raids will pop up once more from Thursday, July 13 at 7:00pm CT to Sunday, July 16 at 6:59pm CT.

When this event goes live, all of the Gen VI Starters—Greninja, Chesnaught, and Delphox—will have had their respective Unrivaled Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet.

We will likely be seeing Unrivaled Rillaboom soon to close out the Gen VIII Starters, but we’ll have to wait a little longer for that.

