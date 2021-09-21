What time does Pokémon UNITE release on mobile?

Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA game of the franchise, has been a success so far. It was launched in July for Nintendo Switch and recently surpassed nine million downloads. The objective of the game is to fight with your team against wild Pokémon and online opponents on Aeos Island while trying to collect Aeos Energy, or “points,” to score in one of the other team’s goal zones.

Aeos Island is about to receive thousands of new trainers, though, because the mobile version of Pokémon UNITE is right around the corner. More than five million people have already pre-registered for it, according to TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company. If you still haven’t, there’s still time to do so—and the process is fairly simple.

Trainers who have pre-registered for Pokémon UNITE mobile version will be awarded Aeos Tickets, which you can use to buy Item Enhancers to upgrade your Held Items, a Pikachu License, and the Pikachu Festival Style Holowear. These rewards will be available for use across all versions of the game and players are required to complete the log-in event in the mobile version by Oct. 31 to claim them.

When does Pokémon UNITE release on mobile?

The mobile version of Pokémon UNITE will be released on Sept. 22 at 2am CT globally on all mobile devices. Nintendo Switch players won’t be able to play it today from 4pm CT until 2am CT because the devs will be making adjustments to prepare the game for its mobile launch.

It’s unclear at this point if there’s going to be a big patch ahead of the mobile version, but the community is expecting one since some of the Pokémon you can play are far superior to others.