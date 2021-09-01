Pokémon UNITE reaches over 5 million mobile pre-registrations, unveils new milestone

The mobile pre-registration process for Pokémon UNITE has been an immense success. TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company revealed today that over five million players have pre-registered to play the MOBA game on mobile, thus making the devs add a fourth milestone that will be unlocked once 7.5 million people pre-register: 1,000 Aeos Tickets.

This new milestone should be reached in the next few days. There’s still plenty of time to pre-register for Pokémon UNITE on mobile since that version won’t be released until Sept. 22. With over five million people pre-registered, the Pikachu Festival Style Holowear, the third milestone set by TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company, has been successfully unlocked as well.

Our original goal of 5 million pre-registrations has been reached, but more rewards await!



Hit 7.5 million pre-registrations, and an additional 1000 Aeos Tickets will be unlocked! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/1iBkIrgeTy — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 1, 2021

These rewards will be available for use across all versions of the game and players are required to complete the log-in event in the mobile version by Oct. 31 to claim the milestone rewards. Players who haven’t completed the pre-registration and want to do so just have to access Pokémon UNITE‘s App Store and Google Play page and click on pre-register after logging in.

It’s unclear if TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company will keep adding pre-registration milestones after this additional 1,000 Aeos Tickets, but it’s possible since the marketing strategy is clearly working. Maybe another Unite License or a different Holowear will do the trick to attract more players to the upcoming mobile version of the game.