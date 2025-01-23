‘Where the eff is Keldeo?’: Pokémon Go trainers kick up a stampede for Unova’s missing Mythical in Go Tour

The Pokémon Go Unova Tour is just over a month away, and fans are already unhappy with many practices Niantic is implementing for the in-person event—but one missing mythical Pokémon is causing a storm within the community.

Recommended Videos

Keldeo, one of Unova’s many Mythical Pokémon, is currently nowhere to be found following other announcements from Niantic for Pokémon Go, which has confirmed Shiny Meloetta is part of the tour’s Masterwork Research tasks. Victini will also reappear as a premium reward for the Unova Tour’s newly constructed Battle Pass.

This competence has frustrated trainers worldwide by the lack of a reveal—and for good reason.

Keldeo last appeared in December 2022 as part of the Something Extrordianty Special Paid Research; it was the first and last time Keldeo appeared in-game with its Resolute Forme nowhere to be seen. That’s over two years since Keldeo was last available, and it’s one of the longest-running Pokémon to be missing from the game for newer players, so anyone who wasn’t playing the game during 2022 missed out on Keldeo entirely.

On Jan. 22, Niantic announced the Road to Unova event, which is set to spawn different Five-Star Legendary raids for most of Unova’s Legendary Pokémon, including the other three Swords of Justice with Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. However, Keldeo was still nowhere to be found—leading to a backlash.

Messages from various Redditors following the Road to Unova event reveal are all screaming the same thing. “Keldeo is the only missing mon from my Gen 5 dex, come on Niantic what are you doing!” and other more frustrated messages like “Where the eff is Keldeo? No Keldeo, no play. I already have all the other legendaries.” are in abundance as days pass without an announcement.

It’s clear that trainers are losing patience and have a right to be. Even last year, during the Sinnoh Tour in-person events, Niantic did not release Arceus, Manaphy, and Phione, much to the community’s dismay. In a follow-up announcement about the missing Pokémon, the Niantics events team said they were waiting to give the trio a designated space to debut out of the Tour, but one year later, that still hasn’t happened.

That’s not to say that Niantic could add Keldeo into Unova Tour with a last-minute surprise announcement or even announce its Shiny and Resolute form could also be coming to the game. Still, as time passes and more trainers get frustrated, we can only hope for a miracle.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy