Pokémon UNITE to reward every trainer with 2,000 Aeos Tickets to celebrate 9 million downloads on Nintendo Switch

TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company have just revealed that Pokémon UNITE has reached over nine million downloads on Nintendo Switch. The devs will reward all trainers with 2,000 Aeos Tickets starting on Sept. 29 to salute the success of the MOBA title so far.

This is a great bonus for Pokémon UNITE players. Aeos Tickets mainly serve to buy Item Enhancers, which are used to upgrade your Held Items. Trainers can use 2,000 Aeos Tickets to afford exactly 200 Item Enhancers, an amount that can upgrade a level one Held Item all the way to level 13.

This is great news for players who don’t want to put money into the game to upgrade their Held Items. Some of the best items at the moment are Score Shield, Buddy Barrier, Muscle Band, and Scope Lens, so look to see if those fit your Pokémon and invest the Item Enhancers into one of them if you still haven’t.

TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company have been continuously offering free rewards to players over the past few weeks, especially after the pre-registration process for Pokémon UNITE’s mobile version started. Over five million people have pre-registered at the moment and the devs will reward all trainers with a Pikachu License, the Pikachu Festival Style Holowear, and 1,000 Aeos Tickets.

The mobile version will be released next Wednesday, Sept. 22, and the player base is expected to increase significantly.