What do Blue Star Raids mean in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Raiding is one of the funnest things Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can do. It allows you to team up with three friends, random teammates, or NPCs to take on super-powered Pokémon in Tera Raids.

Not only can you catch Pokémon you encounter in Tera Raid or defeat them for a lot of experience, you’ll also receive all kinds of different rewards, including rare items, for taking part.

They have different difficulty ratings, ranging from one star (the easiest) to five stars and even six stars (the hardest). The harder it is, the more rewards you’ll receive. It’s a simple system.

But what about Blue Star Raids? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are Blue Star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Blue Star Raids are time limited raids that are only accessible for a brief period of time. They’re tied to special events that revolve around certain Pokémon, like the one with Eeevee.

These events allow players to enter Raid Battles to take on iterations of that Pokémon that have random Tera-types—one of 18 new forms that change its Type and boost moves of that Type.

Taking part in them also comes with extra perks, such as increased item rewards.

To find them, use the Tera Raid Battle Search in the PokéPortal or look for them on the mini-map.

If you’re doing the latter, you can tell which ones are Blue Star Raids because they’ll have a white pulsating look. Just keep in mind you’ll also need to run to that location.

Considering how special they are, it would be a shame to miss out. The Blue Star Raid system is in place to prevent that from happening by distinguishing them from normal Tera Raids.



Blue Star Raids indicate a Tera Raid is special and only available for a limited time. There will be many of them throughout the course of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s life cycle.

