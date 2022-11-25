Where to find Eevee Event Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have kicked off their first Tera Raid Battle event and to the joy of many Pokémon fans, it features one of the most beloved species ever, Eevee.

During this event window, you’ll find Eevee in Tera Raid Battles with a variety of different terra types up for grabs. If you’ve been looking for something specific then this is the perfect time to seek it out, but first, you’ll need to know how to start things up.

Here is everything you can do to get in on the Eevee Tera Raid Battle Events while they are live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to join Eevee event raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you want to get in on the action and net yourself one of these unique Eevee then there are two ways you can find Tera Raid Battles.

The first method (which is also the easiest) is to use the Tera Raid Battle Search in the Poke Portal. From here you can look for an Eevee raid, which will be identified by its blue stars. Blue stars are only present for raids that are limited-time events. For this weekend they will only feature Eevee.

Another way you can find Eevee Tera Raid Battles during this event is by looking at the minimap. Here you can see these raids on the map. They can be distinguished from others due to their white pulsating look. As usual, you’ll need to venture to their location to jump in on the action.

That’s it! With these two tips, you can hop into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now and get in on the Eevee hunting action.