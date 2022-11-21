How to raid with friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have brought plenty of new mechanics to the popular Nintendo franchise, but it has also retained features from past titles. One feature players are enthused to see return is raiding, now dubbed Tera Raid battles.

Tera Raids range in difficulty from one to five stars, one being quite easy while five is almost impossible to complete on your own. Typically, in these Raid battles, four players will team up to take down one super-powered Pokémon. While you can Raid in single-player, being joined by three NPCs, Pokémon is often most fun when shared with friends.

If you are looking to take on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet alongside your best battle companions, look no further. This is everything you need to know about raiding with friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to enter Tera Raids with friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To host your own Tera Raid battle, you must first find a crystal to enter the Raid Battle. These can easily be spotted on the overworld map, indicated by a star with the respective Pokémon’s Tera Type. After approaching the crystal, select “Challenge As A Group.”

From here, players can either use a link to invite friends to the Raid or you can open the Raid up to the public. If you have specific players in mind to assist you in the Raid, select the link option and send it out to your friends.

If you want to join another player’s Raid, you must open the Poké portal and select “Tera Raid Battle Search.” This menu will bring up a list of random players’ Raid battles that still have available searches. If you have a friend who has listed a Raid group, find the player’s lobby and insert their code.

For all these options to work, you will need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member and have a stable internet connection.