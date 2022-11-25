Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s first Tera Raid Battle event is here and it’s loaded with unique Eevees

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting their first Tera Raid Battle event just one week after launch and it features a variety of unique versions of everyone’s favorite normal-type Pokémon Eevee.

During this event you’ll enter Raid Battles against Eevee with a random Tera-type, meaning you’ll be able to easily find the unique Eevee you’re after. On top of this, as a reward for these battles, you’ll get evolution stones allowing you to evolve the Pokémon straight away.

If you’re familiar with Raid Battles from Pokémon Sword and Shield then the process is greatly the same here. These battles are tiered from one-star to five-star.

You can find these Raid Battles around Paldea with a glowing aura on the map.

This event is now live and will remain available until midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27 (UTC). This means you’ve got the weekend to scout the land in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and capture all of the Eevee your heart desires.

Each raid tier will include a different level of Pokémon. One-star raids start with Eevee at just level 12. As we head up Eevee will appear at 20, 35, 45, and 75 in the five-star raids. Similarly, the rewards for taking on these battles increase as you move up.

While this is the first Tera Raid Battle Pokémon fans should expect plenty more to come as Scarlet and Violet continue their reign.

Despite a pile of launch issues, Scarlet and Violet have broken sales records and as such, you can expect they will see support for their live service features for years to come.