Scorbunny’s final evolution might have been leaked

After a long night of Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks, we might finally know what Scorbunny’s final evolution looks like.

Appearing in what seems to be the Pokémon Sword and Shield Guide Book alongside Rillaboom and Intelleon, Scorbunny’s apparent final evolution is called Cinderace, a pure fire bipedal bunny Pokémon.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Evolución final de Scorbunny. SIN CONFIRMAR. PODRÍA SER FAKE.

Since it’s a leak and not official confirmation by Game Freak, fans should take the image with a grain of salt.

Being a pure Fire-type is unusual, though. The Pokemon series hasn’t had a pure-Fire starter since the Johto region and Typlosion. Cinderace’s designed seems to be based on soccer players. Many people in the United Kingdom, which the Galar region is based on, love.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if the leak is real when Pokémon Sword and Shield launches Nov. 15.