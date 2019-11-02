Gigantamax Lapras, Garbodor, Machamp, and Kingler reportedly leaked for Pokémon Sword and Shield

Once again the leaks are making the rounds this morning in Pokémon Sword and Shield. New Gigantamax forms have reportedly surfaced on social media.

The supposed leaks, coming from what appears to be a Pokemon Sword and Shield guide book, showcase new Gigantamax forms for various Pokémon in the Galar region, including Lapras and Machamp.

There are four in total and include the following:

Gigantamax Lapras

Gigantamax Garbodor

Gigantamax Machamp, Kingler

Obviously, at first glance, there are some interesting design choices for each of the Gigantamax forms. Lapras, for instance, seems to resemble something akin to the Loch Ness Monster with a shell while Kingler turns into a spider crab with a frothy beard.

Then you have the stuff of nightmares with Gigantamax Machamp, which is sleeker in appearance with volcanic arms. Garbodor also looks a lot like his original form, just with larger amounts of toy scrap attached to his body.

As always, fans should take leaks with a pinch of salt, since they could always turn out to be fake. We will know if they were real, though, when the game’s release Nov. 15 on Nintendo Switch.