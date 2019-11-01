Sobble and Grookey’s final evolutions in Pokémon Sword and Shield have allegedly been leaked

It’s officially leak season in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Over the course of the past few hours, a series of “leaks” have been showcasing potential new Pokémon and story spoilers. And now, leaks of the final evolutions for two of Sword and Shield’s starter Pokémon have been revealed.

Here are the leaked images for Sobble and Grookey’s alleged final evolutions.

Intelleon (Sobble’s final evolution)

Screengrab via Reddit

Rillaboom (Grooky’s final evolution)

Screengrab via Reddit

The secondary evolutions of Sobble and Grookey were also leaked earlier today. None of these images have been confirmed by Nintendo or Game Freak, however.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15—and that’s when fans will find out if these are the legitimate final evolutions for two of the game’s starter Pokémon.