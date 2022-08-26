Pokémon TCG ‘Mew VMAX League Battle Deck’ headed to stores in November

A new Pokémon TCG product has been revealed and it will feature one of everyone’s favorite Mythical Pokémon, Mew.

As showcased by PokeBeach, the Mew VMAX League Battle Deck is headed to stores on Nov. 11, giving fans their chance to collect multiple versions of the Mythical Pokémon and also Genesect.

In this set, you’ll get versions of the Mew V and Mew VMAX that were included in Fusion Strike. You’ll get two promo cards for each and two Genesect V promo cards. Alongside these promo cards, you’ll find everything else you need to get battling immediately.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Inside you’ll find a six-card playable deck, one deck box, two coin markers, six damage counters, and a competition legal coin flip die. Rounding things out you’ll also receive a strategy guide and code card for use with Pokémon TCG Live.

The product is expected to retail for $29.99 as other League Battle Decks have, giving new players an easy way to get in on the battling action.

With the reveal of this product, it has been a solid 24 hours for Mew fans; earlier today the Pokémon was also confirmed to be headed to the Pokémon MOBA Pokémon UNITE next month.

You can check out this and other new additions coming to Pokémon UNITE here.

There has been no shortage of Pokémon TCG news this week with the official announcement of the November set Silver Tempest which will star Lugia, Alolan Vulpix, and more. \

More info about this final Sword and Shield core set can be found here.