More details revealed for Pokémon TCG Silver Tempest

The roar of the deep will see the Sword and Shield era off.

The wait for the final Pokémon TCG core set of the Sword and Shield era will be coming to an end soon. The Pokémon Company officially revealed Silver Tempest for a Nov. 11 release in the West.

Just like most of the recent core sets, Silver Tempest will include three Radiant Pokémon cards, 15 Pokémon V along with 18 Full Art Pokémon V, six Pokémon VSTAR, one new Pokémon VMAX, 30 additional Trainer Gallery Character Rares, and more than 15 Trainer cards. In total, the set will be 190 cards, pulled from the OCG sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger.

We already got some information from TPC about Silver Tempest products, but you can expect to see more of the actual cards featured in the set over the coming months. Incandescent Arcana is set to launch on Sept. 2 in Japan.

Among the new cards will be the set’s titular Lugia VSTAR, along with Regidrago VSTAR, Unown VSTAR, Regieleki VMAX, and Alolan Vulpix VSTAR. This will actually be the first time Regieleki and Regidrago have received a card in the TCG, too. One of the Radiant Pokémon should be Radiant Jirachi, and we have seen a Ho-Oh V and Altaria Character Rare from Incandescent Arcana already.

Image via The Pokémon Company

And while we don’t know if it will be the last TCG product released under the Sword and Shield branding, Silver Tempest will bring an end to the core sets of the previous era heading into Scarlet and Violet’s release.

TPC teased the next iteration of the Pokémon TCG at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, showcasing an early look at the revamped Pokémon ex format that will be coming back when the first SV set drops in early 2023 for Western players.