New cards from Pokemon OCG ‘Incandescent Arcana’ revealed including VSTAR Serperior, and more

The Pokémon Company has given fans a look at more cards from the upcoming OCG set Incandescent Arcana and it includes plenty of legendary action.

Among the cards shown today were a new VSTAR Pokémon, Altaria from the trainer’s gallery, and multiple legendary Pokémon. The new VSTAR card is Serperior VSTAR, which is also available as standard V and trainer gallery cards.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The other cards shown include a V version of Ho-Oh, and standard cards for Mewtwo, Zacian, and Zamazenta. This may be the first time that Ho-Oh has appeared in its V form since the start of the Sword and Shield range.

There were two other regular cards shown and they were Swablue and its evolution Altaria.

These new additions join the already revealed cards for Incandescent Arcana which include the first pre-evolution VSTAR Pokémon Alolan Vulpix, Radiant Jirachi, and more. You can check out all of the previously shown cards here.

From all of the cards that we’ve seen for the set so far it will have a ton of legendary Pokémon to collect of all forms.

Incandescent Arcana is set to launch in Japan on Sept. 2 but fans in the west won’t have their chance to score these cards until later in the year. According to PokeBeach, these cards will join the November TCG set Silver Tempest.

According to PokeBeach, Silver Tempest will include cards from Incandescent Arcana and another OCG set Paradigm Trigger.

As we approach September there will be more cards from this set revealed.