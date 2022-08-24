The Pokemon Company shares first glimpse at ‘Silver Tempest’ TCG products

Pokémon TCG collectors have been awaiting more news regarding the upcoming set Silver Tempest and it’s finally here, with product images shared on the official Pokémon Center website.

We now have a look at the Pokémon that will be highlighted in this set and it is—as expected—Lugia and Alolan Vulpix that will take center stage.

Alongside them, golem creatures Regieleki and Regidrago are getting their moment to shine for the first time since finally joining the Pokemon TCG back in 2021.

The products revealed include the typical additions for a new TCG set; booster packs, blister packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, a Booster Bundle, and a mini portfolio to keep track of your collection.

Inside Silver Tempest, there will be a total of 190 cards with the Trainer Gallery included on top of that. Of course, we’ve seen some of these cards revealed previously. But the majority remain hidden.

Silver Tempest will be formed of cards from the OCG sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger. These include new VSTAR cards for Alolan Vulpix and Serperior. Other cards shown so far include Radiant Jirachi, Ho-Oh V, and Altaria from the trainer gallery.

In the new set description for Silver Tempest from the Pokémon Center, it was revealed it will feature VSTAR versions of Lugia, Regieleki, Regidrago, Mawile, and Unknown, on top of the other cards we’ve already seen.

Soon we will have even more insight into the Pokemon TCG cards that will show up as Incandescent Arcana is scheduled to launch in Japan on Sept. 2.