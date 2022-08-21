Koraidon and Miraidon ex revealed for first Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG expansion

It looks like the original version of the mechanic is coming back with a fresh look.

The final stage of the Pokémon Sword and Shield era in the Pokémon TCG is here, with The Pokémon Company revealing the first look at what is to come when Scarlet and Violet’s first expansion launches in 2023.

Instead of carrying over the Pokémon V, VMAX, and VSTAR mechanics, it appears that Pokémon ex are making a comeback, with both Koraidon ex and Miraidon ex being officially revealed at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

In this short reveal trailer, you can also see new cards for Mimikyu, Lucario, and Magnezone—though they are all hidden beyond the artwork for the most part. It also appears an evolution mechanic is tied to them this time, making them closer to the original EX cards from the Ruby and Sapphire era, with other changes likely to be added too.

Just because ex cards have been confirmed to make a return does not mean the Pokémon V mechanic will be going away anytime soon with several new release still scheduled to drop throughout 2022, but it does mean players can expect something vastly different to come along with the “new standard” in 2023.

More details about the first Scarlet and Violet set for the Pokémon TCG will be shared later this year, likely closer to the game’s release on Nov. 18. Whatever the first set is will also likely release in December for Japan, while a February release for in the West lines up with what has held true for the last three generations of Pokémon TCG expansions.

This article is being updated.