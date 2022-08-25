Mew, Dodrio, Scizor, and much more are coming to Pokémon UNITE in September

Long have fans waited for something that may truly spice up Pokémon UNITE’s gameplay, and it looks like September might just bring plenty of fresh content because a new map, three new Pokémon, and even more content will be added to the game during the next half of the 1st Anniversary Celebration event.

Starting on Sept. 2, Mew will be added to the game as the next playable Pokémon. The Psychic-type will be followed by Dodrio on Sept. 14 and Scizor on Sept. 28.

All three Pokémon will be unique, as Mew will have access to more moves than other playable Pokémon, Dodrio will be the first Speedster available in the game since Zeraora’s special campaign at launch, and Scizor looks to play differently than any of the other Pokémon currently on the roster. Just be ready to fork over some Aros Coins and Aeos Gems in quick succession if you want to grab them all.

Screengrab via TiMi Studio

That is just the start too, as the new Thia Sky Ruins map will also be added on Sept. 2, bringing with it Rayquaza, Regice, Registeel, Regirock, and Regieleki as objectives. We got a brief glimpse of this map at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, but expect to hear more about it ahead of the release too.

As for the next Quick Battle Mode, Trainers from the main series Pokémon games will be added to the game as NPCs, with players getting to battle their signature Pokémon as if they were challenging them to a different type of battle. Earning enough Trainer Battle Coins during this event will let you exchange them for various items, including an avatar item set based on Leon, the Champion from Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Screengrab via TiMi Studio

This article is being updated.