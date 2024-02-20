Pokémon Presents stream confirmed for Pokémon Day 2024 in least surprising news ever

The Pokémon Company has confirmed the next Pokémon Presents stream will take place on Pokémon Day 2024, resulting in the least surprising news ever.

Pokémon celebrates the anniversary of the release of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in Japan in 1997 and has often been the day reserved for big announcements of projects on the horizon—a trend that will continue in 2024.

Will we get a sequel to Arceus? Image via The Pokémon Company

The next Pokémon Presents stream is set for Feb. 27 at 6am PST/8am CST/2pm GMT, which will share “exciting Pokémon news in celebration of Pokémon Day 2024.” While not confirmed, this will likely be when Pokémon’s slate of games for the year is shown.

In 2023, the Pokémon Presents stream on Pokémon Day announced the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, while 2022 saw the unveiling of Gen IX and the Paldea region. Before that, Pokémon Presents in 2021 was full of excitement with the reveals of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends Arceus.

The 2024 presentation may be akin to 2021 because it’s not expected Pokémon will reveal Gen X, likely saving that for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025. But it’s been heavily rumored that we’ll see the next remake in the franchise and a sequel to Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Pokémon Black and White is next in line for a remake following the focus on Diamond and Pearl three years ago, and a return to Unova seems increasingly likely following the ties between Paldea and the region outlined in Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC.

The region for a sequel to Pokémon Legends Arceus is less certain, however, with persistent rumors of a return to Johto alongside the chance that Unova will again be the focus, much like Sinnoh took center stage in Arceus shortly after featuring in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

But one thing is for certain. Fans will hope Pokémon Day 2024 brings more news than its predecessor in 2020, which featured no new game announcements and instead focused on special events within existing titles.