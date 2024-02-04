Category:
Pokémon

Cryptic Pokémon posts have fans fiending for Black and White remake news

The flames are stoked yet again.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 3, 2024 09:19 pm
N commanding Reshiram to attack in Pokemon.
Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon’s release cycle has become predictable over the last 20 years, with Game Freak utilizing three to four-year windows to develop a mix of new games and remakes of its older titles. Now, even a throwaway post on social media can send fans into a frenzy picking things apart.

Now that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is essentially complete with the conclusion of its DLC roadmap, fans of the franchise are frothing for what is coming next. And, with the reveal of a Pokémon Black and White remake of some sort widely predicted to happen before the end of February, a recent string of posts on socials have stoked the flames. 

Within an hour, the official Pokémon Twitter account shared two different videos showing the different endings to Black and White where N soars away on the back of either Reshiram or Zekrom. Both were shared with no context, leading to mass confusion and conclusion jumping in the replies as lines were drawn to that potential remake announcement coming with the yet-to-be-announced Pokémon Day presentation for Feb. 27. 

We are now more than two years removed from the Gen IV remakes of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl released as a mixed, faithful take on the DS classics. Beyond that, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire’s revamped approach to Gen III is turning 10 years old in 2024. There is no consensus on what fans would want from a Gen V remake, but there is a connection here with some recent content. 

Zekrom, Reshiram, and Kyurem are all catchable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk after you beat the game’s story—which the Pokémon Twitter account acknowledged a few hours before posting the other videos. It is also important to note that the Blueberry Academy is located in the Unova region, which automatically ties the most recent Gen IX content to Gen V. 

There is a chance we won’t see a Black and White remake at all on Pokémon Day. Instead, we could get another Pokémon Legends title or maybe something completely out of left field. Regardless, The Pokémon Company dropping some out-of-context videos from the very games players are expecting news about is one way to drive engagement leading into the event.

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.