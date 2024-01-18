Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s mysterious Champion may hint at another Black and White sequel

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk brought back a bunch of characters from Paldea to Blueberry Academy’s League Club Room as Special Coaches, and Top Champion Geeta might’ve teased a potential Black and White sequel in her dialogue.

Among all the characters you meet in Scarlet and Violet, Geeta is perhaps the most mysterious one. There’s something about her that makes you feel as though she’s hiding something, despite being a relatively nice person and Paldea’s Top Champion. Even after defeating her and playing through the entire story from start to epilogue, her character still feels under-explored.

Geeta is one of the Special Coaches in the DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

What we do know, however, is Geeta is a woman with a lot of power. For all we know, she could be secretly setting the stage for our next journey—possibly through the Unova region where Blueberry Academy is located. In fact, her dialogue in the League Club Room might be alluding to this very scenario, as pointed out in a Jan. 17 Reddit thread.

After completing the main story of The Indigo Disk DLC, Geeta can be invited to the League Club Room as a Special Coach. During this time, you can chat and trade with the Special Coaches. According to the Reddit thread, Geeta casually said she has “business with the Unova Pokémon League” and is sending a “Paldea League representative to a competition being held in a certain region.” Both of these statements could have something to do with a Black and White sequel that many fans have been theorizing.

The first statement may mean a hypothetical Black 3 and White 3 could integrate elements from Gen IX into the Unova region. This could include bringing Gen IX’s Terastallization mechanic and characters like Geeta to the Gen V region for a brand new story, rather than being a remake like Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It would also follow in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire‘s footsteps, which tied in Gen VI’s Mega Evolution with Gen III’s Hoenn region.

And when Geeta vaguely mentioned “a competition being held in a certain region,” she could very well be talking about Black 2 and White 2’s Pokémon World Tournament. That was where the player could compete against Gym Leaders and Champions from all different regions in the Pokémon world. In another Black and White sequel, this epic world tournament could be updated to also include the newer Gym Leaders and Champions from Gen VI to Gen IX, hence why Geeta is sending a Paldea League rep to some competition worth mentioning.

If the Black and White sequel does end up happening, it’ll be interesting to see what sort of role the mysterious Geeta will play in it, if any.