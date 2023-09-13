Pokémon SV The Teal Mask DLC instantly hints at a return to Black and White

Even before you head off on your trip to the land of Kitakami as part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC the game is hinting at a return to the Unova region and what might be remakes or sequels to Black and White.

Once you load up the game’s latest update, if you have purchase the new DLC expansion, you will receive a call regarding a school trip you have been selected for and asked by Jacq to head over to the Academy in Mesagoza.

Inside, you will meet Briar, a teacher from Blueberry Academy—which this cutscene confirms is actually located in Unova.

Jacq casually brings up travel to another region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blueberry Academy is the location you will visit in SV’s second DLC, The Indigo Disk. This is the first time any Pokémon game has included a semblance of actually traveling to another region since HeartGold and SoulSilver in 2009, where players could complete the Kanto Gym circuit and visit the Sinjoh Ruins in an event cutscene.

Jacq simply notes Blueberry Academy is located in Unova, although no specific frame of reference is given, especially since it appears to be out at sea based on what we have been shown. That does potentially point to being off the coast of Undella Town or to the south of Castellia City.

With what limited information we have at The Teal Mask’s launch, this does play into some “leaks” that have been circulating for a few months about how SV’s DLC will contain at least one “big spoiler” for a future title.

One of the key characters appearing in The Indigo Disk, Drayton, is rumored to be related to Dragon-type master and Opelucid City Gym Leader Drayden, which is hinted at even further through him using Duraladon’s new evolution, Archaludon.

There is also speculation Lacey, another of the important trainers, is connected to Driftveil City Gym Leader Clay.

SPOILERY

You’ve probably seen me connecting the new Pokémon & characters from the indigo disk DLC to Unova. I did this to lay a foundation for this final point/theory. Khu put out this poll asking us where is the Blueberry Academy located? & now after all we’ve learned,I believe… https://t.co/cBzSuzLFRe pic.twitter.com/1aXh2vyoXK — SoulSilverArt (@soulsilverart) August 19, 2023

This could mean a lot of things for a potential return to Unova in the next Pokémon game, whether it be a remake or something else.

Ideas about a Legends: Kyurem title that expands on the lore of BW and B2W2 have been a popular trend since the release of Legends: Arceus. We could simply see a remake of BW too, since Gen V is next up on Game Freak’s list to revisit after Briliant Diamond and Shining Pearl back in 2021.

There is even a chance something new will happen and we will see a Black 3 and White 3, providing the first true sequel to a Pokémon game since B2W2 in 2012. All of this is just speculation based on one early line from SV’s DLC content, but it has already sparked excitement within the community at how this title interconnects with previous games.

