Pokémon Scarlet and Violet BB Elite Four member may have secret connection to Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC brought us to Unova’s Blueberry Academy, home of the BB Elite Four. One of those elite students is not only related to a Gen V Gym Leader, but also has a potential connection to a key character from Legends: Arceus.

The BB Elite Four at Blueberry Academy is composed of four new DLC characters: Crispin, Amarys, Drayton, and Lacey. These are the strongest students at the academy aside from Kieran, the reigning champion before you come along and beat him. And although these characters are new to the franchise, some of them happen to be related to characters from previous games. For example, Drayton is the grandson of Gen V’s Gym Leader, Drayden—pretty obvious, given their similar names and preference for Dragon Pokémon.

Lacey looks nothing like her father. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Lacey, however, has two connections to other characters that aren’t so apparent at first glance. Dialogue in the DLC confirms Lacey is the daughter of Clay, one of the Unova Gym Leaders, and they share Excadrill as their ace.

This father-daughter relationship also happens to tie Lacey to Clay’s lookalike in Legends: Arceus, Lian, as pointed out in a Feb. 12 Reddit thread. Although it may not be explicitly stated how or if Clay and Lian are distant relatives, they clearly have a strong resemblance with nearly the same hairstyle, and their hats are way too similar for it to be a coincidence. This resemblance implies Lian could be the ancestor of both Clay and Lacey.

If this is the case, Lacey would be a descendant of the Pearl Clan, which Lian was part of while taking care of the noble Kleavor. Interestingly enough, it’d be very fitting with Lacey’s pearl-pink cardigan and hair. You probably assumed her pink aesthetic was to match her love for cute Fairy-type Pokémon, but this could’ve also been a subtle hint at her connection to the Pearl Clan and Legends: Arceus all along.

This makes Lacey the second character from the Scarlet and Violet DLC to have some sort of connection to Legends: Arceus. Perrin, who appears in both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, greatly resembles Adaman, the leader of the Diamond Clan. Players were quick to point out the similarities in their distinct hair color and eyes when Perrin was first revealed in a trailer for the DLC.

Between Perrin and Lacey, the DLC gave us one likely descendant from the Diamond Clan and one from the Pearl Clan. If this is any indication of the future, we’ll likely see new characters with secret ties to Legends: Arceus as the franchise continues to grow.