All Lacey’s Trial Answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Before tackling each of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, you will have to complete an Elite Trial—and we have all the answers for Lacey’s quiz.
Each of the four Elite Trials provides a different challenge, including Crispin testing your cooking skills, but you’ll be delighted to know Lacey’s Trial is a lot more laid back and simply involves answering five questions correctly. If you’re looking to ace the quiz, you can find all the answers to Lacey’s Trial below.
All Lacey’s Trial Answers in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk
In which part of its body does a Pikachu store electricity?
The answer to this question is Pikachu’s Cheeks. Using your cursor, move the arrow to select the cheeks of the Pikachu shown on the screen.
Which part of Venonat’s body acts like radar?
The answer is Venonat’s Eyes. Just like the first question, use your cursor and move the arrow to the eyes of the Venonat shown on the screen, then hit A.
Which Sinistea is an Antique Form Sinistea?
You can tell if a Sinistea is an Antique Form Siniesta if it has a stamp on the bottom of the teacup. When you watch the three Sinisteas on the screen, they will occasionally show part of the bottom of the teacup. Click on the Sinistea in the middle to answer the question correctly.
Which Minior is the pink one you saw first?
For this question, keep your eyes tracked on the Minior that was shown with a pink core while they shuffle around the screen. If you lose track of the Minior, just select the Minior furthest to the right of the screen.
Which part of Granbull does Lacey use as a pillow?
The answer is the tummy (stomach). This may be the most confusing question for you in Lacey’s Trial, as it doesn’t specifically test your Pokémon knowledge and, instead, you’ll have to take an educated guess. It’s not too difficult though, given the looks of Granbull, so just ask yourself, where would you rest your head on the Pokémon?