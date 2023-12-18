All Lacey’s Trial Answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Before tackling each of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, you will have to complete an Elite Trial—and we have all the answers for Lacey’s quiz.

All Lacey’s Trial Answers in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk Smile! Screenshot by Dot Esports. In which part of its body does a Pikachu store electricity? The answer to this question is Pikachu’s Cheeks. Using your cursor, move the arrow to select the cheeks of the Pikachu shown on the screen. Which part of Venonat’s body acts like radar? The answer is Venonat’s Eyes. Just like the first question, use your cursor and move the arrow to the eyes of the Venonat shown on the screen, then hit A.

Which Sinistea is an Antique Form Sinistea? You can tell if a Sinistea is an Antique Form Siniesta if it has a stamp on the bottom of the teacup. When you watch the three Sinisteas on the screen, they will occasionally show part of the bottom of the teacup. Click on the Sinistea in the middle to answer the question correctly. Related Is Calyrex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk? – Answered Where is Perrin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?