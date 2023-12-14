How to make a Super-Spicy Sandwich and clear Crispin’s Elite Trial in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Taking out the elite four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk isn’t as simple as besting them in battle. No, this time around you’ll need to complete trials first and one of these will have you sharpening your culinary skills.

Crispin has quite the challenge ready for you before you can battle them and it will see you acquiring ingredients and crafting a Super-Spricy Sandwich. While this sounds simple enough, if you’ve tried to do it, like us, you were probably left confused.

Fortunately, once you understand what you need it’s extremely easy to pass this trial and get to the battling portion of this challenge. Here’s what you must do.

How to make a Super-Spicy Sandwich in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

To complete Crispin’s trial in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk you’ll need to select various ingredients to make a Super Spicy Sandwich, and while this might look confusing at first, if you know what you need, it only takes seconds.

You’ll need to use ingredients you’ve already acquired in the trial to craft this sandwich. To make things easier here is the complete list:

Jalapenos (two)

Chorizo

Onion

Mayonnaise

Chili Sauce

Mustard

Fiery Pick

With these ingredients simply compile them in front of Crispin and that’s it! Now you’ve completed the trial and can continue with your quest. If you’d prefer to see this done in visual form check out our Indigo Disk video guide above. Now that you’ve defeated the trial, venture forth and attempt to take down Crispin in battle.