Is Marmalade Spicy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new DLC, The Indigo Disk, is full of challenges, but one that continues to baffle players is putting together the Super-Spicy Sandwich for Crispin.

As this is an Elite Trial, you’ll need to do this before you can progress through the DLC’s story, and it requires you to choose particular ingredients, make a sandwich, and then give that sandwich to Crispin. The problem, this needs to be one spicy sandwich.

During the trial, you’re given a variety of ingredients to spice things up, one of which is Marmalade. I’d say most players probably have no clue what this is or how it tastes, making it hard to determine whether it belongs in a Super-Spicy Sandwich.

Is Marmalade Spicy in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC?

No Marmalade is not spicy so it doesn’t belong in your Super-Spicy Sandwich. While this is the case, it is still important to help you get the right ingredients for the Sandwich.

Before preparing the Super-Spicy Sandwich you can speak to the NPC that gave you the Marmalade on Crispin’s right. She will offer you a trade: Marmalade for Mustard. Definitely make this trade, as Mustard does indeed belong on a Super-Spicy Sandwich.

Now, if you’ve got all of the other required ingredients for the Super-Spicy Sandwich you can head back to Crispin and begin putting together the food. Once you’ve done that, your next step is to take down Crispin in battle, which might actually be easier than working out what he really wants inside the Sandwich.