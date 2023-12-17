How to make a spicy sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk tasks players with using every aspect of the game to complete Blueberry Quests (BBQs.) This includes going on a picnic to make specific dishes like a spicy sandwich.

Do not confuse this BBQ with needing to make a Super-Spicy Sandwich to clear Crispin’s Elite Trial because that is a separate mission you will only get once as part of the DLC’s story. You can make a normal spicy sandwich at any time, but you still need the right ingredients—even if you don’t have to ask about marmalade this time.

Easy way to make a spicy sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

This is not Crispin’s challenge, but you can use some of those tips! Image via The Pokemon Company

Making a spicy sandwich is probably the easiest of the five flavor options, mostly because the ingredients are mostly obvious. You can get everything you need from the Vending Machines located at Rest Stops throughout the Terarium.

The easiest way to make a spicy sandwich is to use three onions and two servings of chili sauce. You can toss in jalapenos, chorizo, and a few other things too, but you only need the two key ingredients to make things work for your BBQ.

If you need to quickly make a spicy sandwich and don’t have any of those ingredients on hand, feel free to toss a Spicy Herba Mystica on whatever mess you have put together. That will automatically make your sandwich spicy if you only use the Spicy Herba Mystica—just make sure you have another one to use on a four-star sandwich later.