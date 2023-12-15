How to make a 4 Star Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The looks don't matter, it is all in the spread.

Even with friends, objectives can still be tedious in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. Something that sounds simple, like making a four-star sandwich could completely ruin your Blueberry Quest (BBQ) grind if you don’t know how to get things done.

Sandwich-making is an art, though SV’s version of it is a bit messy and doesn’t have a clear path to improving your final culinary product. You can stack up the best ingredients across four friends and still fail to craft even a four-star sandwich, which is one of the most frequent gold BBQs that pop up when you are trying to grind BP quickly. But what most players might not know is that one sandwich strategy can clear that quest instantly.

How to easily make a four-star sandwich for BBQ quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

When you see the four-star sandwich BBQ pop up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk make sure you get at least one of the other players in your Union Circle session to join the Picnic with you.

The golden BBQ quests appear only after you grind the blue and red ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you are sure at least two players are ready to make a sandwich at the table, you need to be very careful when picking your ingredients. Each player helping with the sandwich needs to bring at least one topping like eggs or meat to put on the bread, but the real key is in the condiments—specifically the Herba Mystica.

To get a guaranteed four-star sandwich you need to have all five different kinds of Herba Mystica on your sandwich. That means you need Sweet, Salty, Spicy, Sour, and Bitter Herba Mystica to be present when you begin. A player can only bring a max of four Herba Mystica at a time to any recipe, so communicate clearly to ensure you have all five unique named ingredients selected between your group before you begin cooking.

Make sure to enjoy your masterpiece once you see that fourth star appear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Is it worth using your Herba Mystica to make a four-star sandwich for a BBQ?

That depends on whether you plan to use those items elsewhere. However, you do get 500 BP for clearing that BBQ, and it also helps you with a quest involving Legendary Pokémon encounters and riddles also available at Blueberry Academy later on.