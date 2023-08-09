Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC finally answers unsolved Legends: Arceus mystery

Since Pokémon Legends: Arceus was first released in 2022, fans have been speculating who the Hisuian characters are all related to in the modern era of the Pokémon universe—and Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC just gave us a new and unexpected connection.

In the latest Pokémon Presents, we were treated to a new trailer for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. Not only did they reveal new Pokémon like the adorable Dipplin and the peculiar Raging Bolt, but they also gave us a glimpse at some new characters like Perrin.

Perrin is a traveling photographer from Part 1: The Teal Mask who is searching for a specific Pokémon in Kitakami, giving the player access to fun photography tasks in the midst of their journey.

Fans were quick to point out how the photographer resembles another character—Adaman from Legends: Arceus—in an Aug. 8 Reddit thread.

This isn’t a coincidence, either. Most characters from Legends: Arceus strongly resemble other characters from previous Pokémon games. For example, Kamado is clearly an ancestor of Sinnoh’s Professor Rowan, and it couldn’t be any more obvious that Cyllene is related to Team Galactic’s Cyrus.

Until this DLC trailer, fans weren’t sure which other Pokémon characters Adaman might’ve been related to based on physical traits. But Perrin’s introduction has finally set the record straight—she has to be one of Adaman’s descendants; her hair color and eyes are way too similar to his.

One comment on the thread makes a great point about Perrin’s love for photography to further solidify her ties to Adaman. Photography captures a moment in time, and time was something Adaman was always very passionate about as the leader of the Diamond Clan. The Diamond Clan worshipped the Legendary Dialga, who controls time, so it makes perfect sense for one of Adaman’s descendants to have a hobby that captures precious moments.

Related: One Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC ability looks absolutely toxic

Although we finally know who Adaman is related to, it’s still unclear who his Pearl counterpart, Irida, might be connected to. Perhaps it’ll be another new character from the DLC who knows Perrin. If not, we may have to wait another generation or two.

Be sure to keep an eye out for more familiar faces in both parts of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The first part, The Teal Mask, arrives on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

About the author