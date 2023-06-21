One Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC ability looks absolutely toxic

With the latest trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, new information was released today about a new ability that could change the game.

The new trio that was previously announced for the DLC—Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti—will be making waves in the Paldea region with a strong new ability called Toxic Chain, according to the official Scarlet and Violet site.

The ability is like a new and improved Poison Touch. While Poison Touch may inflict regular poison on the target when the user lands a contact move, Toxic Chain may badly poison the target and it doesn’t necessarily have to be activated with a contact move.

Related: Shiny Gimmighoul dreams are buried with poor odds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet raids

Toxic Chain is a sick ability. A buffed poison touch that activates with even special attacks + badly poison sounds like a nightmare for even resists to switch into. Excited to use these 3 pic.twitter.com/m8QsbiSpF4 — Tempo | Pokeaim (@JoeyPokeaim) June 21, 2023

The screenshots from the official announcement show Toxic Chain being activated after Fezandipiti used Air Slash, a non-contact special attack. Right now, it isn’t confirmed if the ability only activates with special and/or non-contact moves, or if it also works with physical and contact moves. We also don’t know if it’ll have a 30-percent chance to be triggered like Poison Touch, or if it’ll be higher or lower. Smaller odds would make the ability a little more bearable and balanced.

Fezandipiti using Air Slash. Image via Game Freak

Fezandipiti’s Toxic Chain. Image via Game Freak

Related: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet show off first DLC and Shiny Gimmighoul debut

From a competitive perspective, this ability could change the meta if Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti eventually become legal in formats like VGC. With the potential to badly poison the opponent’s Pokémon, players might gravitate toward more stalling strategies that go hand in hand with the increasing residual damage. Alternatively, the meta might start to include more Poison or Steel types who would all be immune to the ability.

We all thought Glimmora’s signature Toxic Debris ability was cool when it was first introduced at the beginning of Gen IX, but Toxic Chain might be giving the other poison ability a run for its money.

About the author